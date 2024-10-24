Woman dies after being run over by driver on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A woman has died after being run over by a driver on Detroit's east side early Wednesday morning.

Watch our live report from this incident

DPD: Woman fatally struck by car following fight on Detroit's East Side

It happened just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Harper and Conner. Police tell us that a possible argument started between three woman, with two of them inside a vehicle and the other outside the vehicle.

Police say the driver proceeded to run over the woman outside the car, killing her. That driver was later arrested.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with more information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department.