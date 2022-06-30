DETROIT (WXYZ) — A young mother from Westland whose life ended tragically in a highway crash is being remembered Wednesday as she is laid to rest.

Michigan State Police is also investigating if the driver of the car she was riding in was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The aunt of the deadly crash victim says she’s committed to helping a teenage girl who just lost her mother. She’s also insisting on accountability.

Danielle Tucker is reflecting on the life of her niece Shreea Abbott. She was laid to rest Wednesday after an early morning crash on the Lodge Freeway.

“She was a great person and a great mother. Her and her daughter were like best friends. They did everything together. She was like a sister to me,” Tucker said.

State police say it happened around 2:45 a.m. on June 20 at Grand River Avenue. Tucker says a Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by Abbott’s boyfriend slammed into a parked tow truck with emergency lights activated.

“She’s gone and we’re left here with just her daughter without a mom in her senior year,” Tucker said.

Even worse, police say it appears the boyfriend of Abbott was impaired behind the wheel. Both he and the tow truck driver were not harmed.

Soon after, detectives obtained a search warrant for a blood sample of the boyfriend.

“We are still analyzing the case and waiting for the results of the test. Then, the prosecutor will determine if charges will ultimately be filed.” MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said.

In the meantime, a family is left devastated.

“We are going to have to pay for prom and a senior trip, getting ready for college. She’s a straight-A student and we want to get her off to the best school possible,” Tucker said.

She is now asking for the public’s help to assist in supporting Abbott’s daughter. On this day, there also remains an overwhelming sense of loss for the hospice coordinator from Westland, who was born and raised in Detroit with a heart of gold.

“She was always trying to take care of people. That was her main thing. Trying to help older people. She loved older people. My focus is on taking care of her daughter, making sure she has what she needs because she’s going to need a lot of support,” Tucker said.

The prosecutor’s office told 7 Action News they are waiting for a complete report to be provided for review.

If you’d like to help this family, visit their GoFundMe page.