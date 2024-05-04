Volunteers busy beautifying Detroit neighborhoods through Motor City Makeover initiative

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Outer Drive and Sherwood in Detroit, volunteers were busy picking up trash from their neighborhood. It's part of the annual Motor City Makeover 365 initiative, where volunteers and community leaders to help clean up neighborhoods.

"Ever since there has been a Motor City Makeover, the East Outer Drive Block Club Association has been a participant," said Frank Aldridge, president of the East Outer Drive Block Club Association.

After retirement, cleaning up the neighborhood has become an even bigger goal for Aldridge, a lifelong Detroiter. From car accident debris to regular trash, Aldridge says he has collected a lot of junk in this neighborhood over the years.

"People just disobeying the law and discarding their waste product because they don't want it in their vehicles. That's the most common thing that happens. The neighbors are not taking stuff and just throwing it in their yard," said Aldridge.

Today Aldridge and his team collected seven bags of trash and this pile of debris. The Block Club's Vice President James Campbell says more needs to be done.

"Clean up the yards," said Campbell.

"And teach the kids to do the same. Neighbors are cutting the grass — it's not uncommon for them to go on the median or get trash that might be on their neighbor's lawn. But on an annual basis we get more resources together and try to address those homes that might not be occupied but still need attention," said Aldridge.

The Motor City Makeover 365 clean-up projects take place on three Saturdays this month and are based on City Council districts. Aldridge says the city of Detroit initiative is managed well.

"Once we've registered, we let them know, what area we are going to do the work, they also ask if we need any volunteers, and so they will help make those available, but they give us supplies. We get gloves, trash bags," said Aldridge.

And when all the trash is collected at one designated spot, the city also comes and collects it.

To learn more about Motor City Makeover, including how you can volunteer, go here.