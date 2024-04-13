Watch Now
Actor Michael Rapaport to take center stage at Emagine Royal Oak

Posted at 6:01 AM, Apr 13, 2024
(WXYZ) — Get ready for an unforgettable evening of comedy and entertainment at Emagine Royal Oak with Michael Rapaport. The actor, and comedian, who can currently be seen in Hulu’s Life & Beth, will take center stage during four stand-up comedy shows April 18-21, 2024.

Rapaport has appeared in over sixty films since the early 1990s and starred on the sitcom, "The War at Home." He also appeared in "Boston Public", "Friends", "Prison Break", "Justified", and the acclaimed Netflix series "Atypical." Some of his notable film roles include "True Romance" (1993), "Higher Learning" (1995), "Metro" (1997), "Cop Land" (1997), "Deep Blue Sea" (1999), "The 6th Day" (2000), "Dr. Dolittle 2" (2001), "Big Fan" (2009), and "The Heat" (2013). He also directed the award-winning documentary "Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest (2011).”

Rapaport is also the host of the worldwide phenomenon “I Am Rapaport" Stereo Podcast.

