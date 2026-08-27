NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Novi Community Schools bus drivers are heading into the new school year with training that goes well beyond the basics, learning how to handle threats on and off the bus, navigate construction detours, and keep students safe when traffic signals go dark.

Watch Christiana Ford's video report:

Novi school bus drivers train for threats, construction, and a new school year

Christopher Corbett is buckling in for his first year behind the wheel of a school bus. The former business owner and Novi resident decided working for his local school district would be a soft launch to retirement. His kids also attended school in the district.

WXYZ Corbett learns with another driver

Corbett said the role carries more responsibility than he initially expected.

"It is a lot more than I thought it was," Corbett said.

He sees the job as an opportunity to make a daily difference in students' lives.

"I think being a school bus driver will help me to impact young kids, be the first person they see in the morning to say hello, the last person they see when they go home to tell them to have a good evening. Hopefully be a role model to people," Corbett said.

The process from hiring to driving took him about six weeks, including earning a CDL and completing trainings like the one held with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. Drivers worked through scenarios designed to prepare them for threats both inside and outside the bus.

"The purpose of this is for you to exercise in your mind what you would you do if you were presented with various scenarios," a trainer said during the session.

Even experienced drivers said the training offered new perspective. Tim Summers is in his sixth year driving for the district.

"I think it makes you think of different things because you don't run into scenarios like this usually and the last thing you want to do is run into something you've never run into before," Summers said.

Transportation Supervisor Carey Russell said the training is invaluable for Novi's 30 drivers and covers more than threat response.

"There's a lot involved with being a bus driver. It's not just get in, sit down and drive," Russell said.

Drivers are also learning how to handle situations where other drivers don't stop when bus signals are on and how to navigate the heavy construction currently affecting routes across the district.

"Our drivers are seeing a lot of construction in the Novi area. We've got it from 12 Mile all the way down to 8 Mile, so we're having to reroute them," Russell said.

The training comes as metro Detroit continues to face a shortage of school bus drivers. Russell said Novi has been fortunate to attract strong candidates, but the need remains real.

"Typically at this time of year I'm looking at another 5 to 7 drivers that I would need. I've been fortunate to get some really quality drivers come to Novi," Russell said.

Corbett said he feels ready for whatever the school year brings.

"I feel very comfortable in learning what I've learned to be able to be a very effective bus driver," Corbett said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

