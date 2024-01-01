Jasmin Barmore is a born and raised Detroiter.

She grew up on the city’s west side and attended Detroit Public Schools, graduating from the late, great, Redford High School.

Growing up as a hairdresser’s daughter, when Jasmin wasn’t home with her mom or grandmother, she spent most of her childhood hanging out in her father’s hair salon. There, is where Jasmin found her desire for storytelling.

As a young girl, Jasmin would find joy in listening to the stories that would come through the salon, and she never backed away from telling a few of her own too. But it wasn’t until Jasmin became grown and learned she had her own story to tell, did she truly nurture the childhood wish to come true.

Jasmin joined the 7 Action News team in January of 2024, after a successful career in print journalism at The Detroit Free Press, where she covered the city’s neighborhoods and communities. She was brought in by the SCRIPPS JJI Program, which transforms journalist with a primary background in print, into television journalists.

At 7, Jasmin will continue reporting on Detroit’s neighborhoods and the people who represent them, only now she will be reporting these stories on the air.

Jasmin received her bachelor’s degree from Rochester University in Mass Media and Communications. She earned her master’s at New York University in the prestigious Arthur L. Carter School of Journalism in Business and Economic Reporting.

She is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority., Inc, and the founder and President of How Understanding Something Helps (HUSH)--a 501c3 for survivors of domestic abuse, the LGBTQ+ community and other trauma related experiences.

Jasmin’s passion in storytelling is uplifting silent voices and she uses that as her driving force to unfold community impact stories for Black Detroit and beyond.

Jasmin is always looking for good stories to tell about the things going on and the people who make up the city she is from. You can contact her directly by email at jasmin.barmore@wxyz.com, or if you see her out, don’t hesitate to say hi. I promise, she won’t bite!