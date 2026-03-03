Clarkston man charged after allegedly smashing $10K worth of license plate readers in Waterford

WATERFORD TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Clarkston man was charged last week after allegedly smashing $10,000 worth of automatic license plate readers in Waterford Township, the police department tells us.

Spencer Anderson, 24, was charged with three counts of Malicious Destruction of Police Property, a felony that carries up to four years in jail for each count.

Last Monday (Feb. 23), Waterford Police discovered that several readers around the township weren't working, and found that a few of them had been "forcibly broken from their mounts and smashed to pieces."

Detectives were able to capture an image of Anderson's vehicle and license plate at the time of the vandalism. Authorities say that video footage from nearby businesses shows an individual police believe is Anderson, getting out of his vehicle and hitting multiple cameras with a blunt instrument until they broke off the mounts.

"Spencer Anderson and others are entitled to their opinions regarding technological advancements in policing," said Police Chief Scott Anderson on a statement. "However, no one is entitled to maliciously destroy the property of another, including that of the Waterford Police Department."

Anderson appeared in court last week and was released on a $500 bond. He is set to appear in court again next week.