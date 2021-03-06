Detroit police fire shots at suspect who alleged shot at them during chase

(WXYZ) — Detroit police officers shot at a suspect who allegedly fired at them early Saturday morning.

According to police, they saw a car back into another vehicle and flee the scene of the accident.

Officers then tried to pull over a car, but that car continued to drive away from the officers.

While police were following the car, someone from the passenger side allegedly fired shots out of the window toward police.

Officers continued following the vehicle and ended up at Winthrop and Davison, where a car drove up on the curb and everyone got out and took off.

Police say the man that leaned out of the window and allegedly fired shots ran away as well.

Officers believed he was brandishing a gun, so an officer at the 8th precinct fired 1-2 shots at the suspect. They believe none of the shots took effect.

A K9 was called and tracked to a house on Montrose St. where they found three women hiding in a backyard. One was an adult and two were juveniles.

The K9 track continued and they tracked to another location on Montrose St., which the original car was registered to.

Police executed a search warrant at the home and took a person of interest in custody.

This is the third time this week someone has fired shots or aimed a gun at DPD officers, police say.

On Monday, officers shot a man from Cincinnati who opened fire on them at a parking lot near downtown Detroit. Then, on Thursday, officers shot a man in his 20s after he allegedly leveled a rifle at officers.

