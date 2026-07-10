Fugitive arrested in 2001 Farmington Hills cold case murder

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A fugitive wanted in a cold case Farmington Hills murder from 2001 is now in custody.

Police are set to speak about the arrest shortly. Watch live here

On July 8, the Farmington Hills Police Department, with assistance from the FBI, arrested 44-year-old Edgardo Luis Perez in Guatemala and extradited him to the United States.

Watch the arraignment in the video player below:

Suspect in 2001 homicide in Farmington Hills arraigned after more than 2 decades

Perez was wanted in connection with the 2001 murder of 56-year-old Farmington Hills resident Gordon Machek, and has reportedly been on run since the murder occurred.

Perez was formally charged with felony murder by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office in 2003, with a warrant issued by the United States District Court, Eastern District of Michigan, charging Perez with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

According to the FBI, Perez had initially befriended Mackek at a health club and within a few weeks had gained his trust and visited Machek's home.

It's alleged that the intent Perez had with befriending Machek was to steal his identity and money before fleeing the country, fearing he would be incarcerated for a prior probation violation.

Perez was reported to be in possession of books with information on how to be a fugitive, how to do money transactions over the internet and how to change identity and create fake identifications and documents.

Officials say the last known contact anyone had with Machek was on October 20, 2001, when Machek told his roommate he was going to spend the day with Perez.

Perez's was arraigned Friday at 11 a.m., before Judge Marla Parker at the 47th District Court.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf, and the judge denied Perez bond.