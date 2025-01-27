Watch Now
Katy Perry bringing 'The Lifetimes Tour' to Detroit this August

Owen Sweeney/Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP
Katy Perry performs at Q102's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
Global superstar Katy Perry is coming to Detroit as part of "The Lifetimes Tour" this summer, 313 Presents announced on Monday.

Perry will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.

The tour is an extension of her shows around the world that have been selling out.

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m., with the artist presale starting Wednesday, Jan. 29. Citi cardmembers will also have access to presale tickets on Tuesday, Jan. 28 and Verizon will also offer tickets to select shows starting Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The tour will be in support of her new album, "143," and she'll be performing all of her hits from her extensive catalog.

