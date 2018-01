(WXYZ) - An updated map on the American Meteor Society shows the projected path of the meteor that lit up the Michigan sky around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to the map, the meteor traveled west northwest and was first visible near US-23 and Hyne Road in Brighton. It then traveled and was visible to an area just south of Highland Rd. and west of Byron Rd. in Howell.

The fireball's explosion in the atmosphere also caused a seismogram to register a 2.0-magnitude earthquake.

Check out the map here.