New burger joint opens in former Hunter House location, sparking community confusion

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new burger restaurant has quietly opened in the former Hunter House location on Woodward Avenue in Birmingham, leaving some customers confused about whether the beloved local chain has returned to its original spot.

Better Burgers opened this week at 35075 Woodward Avenue, the same location Hunter House vacated in October after more than 70 years. The iconic "Hamburgers" sign has returned outside the building, adding to the confusion among passersby.

"One day, there was new paint and there was new signage," Birmingham resident Natasha Sinagoga said. "I'm like oh, something's opening up."

Many customers initially assumed Hunter House had returned to its original location. Kenneth Hibbs, a local resident, said he didn't realize it was a different restaurant.

"No I didn't. I just figured it was Hunter House," Hibbs said.

Hunter House relocated just under a mile south to 33900 Woodward Avenue in October. At the time, co-owner Kelly Cobb said the move was necessary due to ongoing property disputes.

"The reality for us is, there's been a property dispute on this land for about 20 years," Cobb said in October.

The original location has sat vacant since then, with plans for eventual development into a mixed-use project featuring residential and retail space.

Better Burgers manager Mikos Plumaj said the restaurant opened without fanfare to test operations in the busy downtown Birmingham location.

"So we figured, you know, this is a very busy area right here, downtown Birmingham and Woodward and we wanted to open the doors, get settled in, figure out, work out the kinks and, you know, as people talk, people start coming," Plumaj said.

Signs posted at every entrance make clear that Better Burgers is not affiliated with Hunter House.

"I think competition is healthy for the community," Plumaj said.

Cobb declined an on-camera interview but said the company had no advance knowledge of another burger restaurant opening in their former location.

"We are open at our new location at 33900 Woodward Avenue, cooking up the same sliders we've served for 73 years. We've begun work on the new building and are looking forward to the future," Cobb said.

Some customers wonder if there's beef between the two businesses.

"As a business owner, I'm sure Hunter House has built such a reputation and have so many loyal customers, there has to be some drama behind the scenes," Sinagoga said.

Others welcome the competition. Hibbs said healthy competition benefits the community.

Better Burgers' time at the location may be limited. According to the property owner, the restaurant will only operate until construction begins on the planned retail and residential development, though no specific timeline was provided.

Work on Hunter House's new building is currently underway at their relocated Woodward Avenue site.

