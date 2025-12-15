Oakland University 'cautiously optimistic' about heating repairs, says school on track for full reopening

ROCHESTER, Mich. (XYZ) — Oakland University is expressing hope that problems with their hot water heating system are behind the school after recent repairs were completed.
A school spokesperson said today that no new leaks in the system have been detected, and they are beginning the process of raising the temperatures in the impacted buildings.
Since late November, many buildings on campus have had only partial heat as the school worked to fix leaks in its hot water pipe system. The repairs were expected to be completed on Thursday, Dec. 11, but the discovery of a third leak last week delayed that timeline.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Oakland University heating issues persist after third hot water pipe system leak
As of Monday morning, the school issued the folloing message to the OU community:
Monday, December 15, 2025
To the campus community,
After very long days and very hard work by many OU staff and external vendors, university leaders are cautiously optimistic that repairs of the high temperature hot water (HTHW) system are holding and that OU is on track for full reopening prior to the start of the Winter 2026 semester.
Over the next 24-36 hours, the HTHW system will begin contributing heat to buildings that had been subjected to heat loss, which will allow supplemental heating units to begin to phase down. Starting Tuesday, limited access to these buildings will be allowed through designated entry doors.
A campus update with additional details on building access and timelines will be provided on Thursday morning.