WXYZ-TV Editorial: Get a head start on the new school year

WXYZ DETROIT — As summer vacations begin to wind down, it’s back to school time for most Michigan students. Being ready for school classes on Day #1takes a lot of preparation.

Administrators have spent the summer sprucing up their buildings. Teachers are decorating their classrooms and fine tuning their lesson plans. Stores are well stocked with back-to-school items. Parents and guardians are arranging their schedules. But there are many families who need help getting backpacks, student supplies, school uniforms, and essential back-to-school items. That’s where many community organizations and local businesses help provide educational support. For a list of trusted resources, go to our website at wxyz.com for more information.

Also, as you prepare for the school year, ask yourself some important questions. What kind of transportation will your child need for the school year? Will they be taking the school bus? If so, are they familiar with the route and the pick-up procedures? Are your children up to date on school health requirements? And are you and your child aware of how your public or charter school plans to apply Michigan’s new school cell phone law? Will your student need tutoring help?

To help you navigate these questions, we have posted additional information from experts on wxyz.com. Follow these links to better prepare you and your child for the academic, social, and mental challenges you may encounter this year. Also, check into neighborhood after school programs and activities designed to enrich the K-through-12 experience.

Having a fun and successful school year begins with developing a good organizational plan and following it to the best of your family’s ability.

I’m Mike Murri, Regional V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: August 20 - 23, 2026