Oakland County sheriff provides update on Oxford High School shooting investigation

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office provided an update Wednesday on the deadly Oxford High School shooting investigation shortly after charges were announced for the suspect.

Three students were killed Tuesday after the shooting incident at the high school. They've been identified as Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17. Authorities on Wednesday said a fourth student, Justin Shilling, 17, has died.

Seven other people, six students and one teacher, were injured during the incident. Three of those victims remain hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Michael Bouchard said during the briefing. The other four victims have been released from the hospital.

The victims who are still being treated at the hospital include:

A 17-year-old female

A 14-year-old female who improved from critical to stable condition.

A 17-year-old female in critical condition

About an hour before the briefing with the sheriff’s office, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Ethan Crumbley, 15, faces several charges:

One count of terrorism causing death

Four counts of first-degree murder

Seven counts of assault with intent to murder 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is being charged as an adult and was arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

Bouchard said he agrees with the charges that have been issued, adding that the suspect needs to be held accountable.

“We have guns laws in place, we're not holding people accountable,” Bouchard said. "If we're going to hold people accountable, let’s hold the criminals accountable.”

Bouchard previously said seven rounds were left at the time of the suspect’s arrest. On Wednesday, he said those seven rounds were found in his pocket. More rounds were found in a magazine for a total of 18 rounds left. In all, more than 30 shell casings were collected from the scene.

Bouchard said the suspect had three, 15 round magazines. Two of those were initially found by authorities, while a third was recovered during the investigation.

Detectives investigated at the school until around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Bouchard said.

Related:

He also addressed the many rumors circulating on social media, saying it’s been generating “a great deal of false information.”

He specifically spoke about a video showing someone knocking on a classroom door where students were. He confirmed that was not the suspect knocking and instead was “more than likely” a plain-clothed detective. Bouchard said the detective may have used the word “bro” in an attempt to “bring them down from the crisis.”

Bouchard also said the sheriff’s office did not receive any information prior to the incident about a threat. He also said they did not receive any evidence about the suspect before the shooting.

He clarified that two recent events that authorities responded to had nothing to do with Tuesday’s shooting.

During the investigation, Bouchard said they learned the school had contact with the suspect about concerning behavior the day before the shooting and the day of. His parents were brought in the morning of the shooting to talk to school personnel. Additional details about those meetings have not yet been released.

“It’s important that we continue to look for ways to prevent these and if they ever happen how we can mediate,” Bouchard said.

The sheriff's office said that they are asking anyone who has seen something or hears something, to say something. People can submit a tip to 248-858-4911 or email OCSO@oakgov.com.