Police investigating shooting at Novi apartment complex; some schools in 'secure mode'

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are responding to a shooting at an apartment complex in Novi on Wednesday morning, officials say.

The scene is near Beck and Grand River. Video from the ground shows multiple police vehicles inside Central Park Estates.

We're told the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m.

Police say a 38-year-old man from Detroit was shot twice in the arm.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident, but say the suspect is not yet in custody.

The hospital is on lockdown as a precaution, police say. State Representative Kelly Breen posted that school buildings in the area are operating in "secure mode," which means the kids will continue as normal, but no visitors will be allowed in school buildings.

