1 shot, suspect in custody after shooting during youth football game in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man was shot and another man was taken into custody after a shooting during a youth football game in Pontiac Sunday afternoon, officials say.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says they were notified around 1 p.m. that someone had been shot.

According to the mayor, the shooting stemmed from a fight between adults at Wisner Stadium on Cesar E. Chavez Avenue near Montcalm Street. The person shot is expected to survive.

When authorities arrived, they identified and took a suspect into custody without incident.

No children were hurt.

The remaining games at the stadium for the day were canceled. The board of directors for Pontiac Panthers Youth Football and Cheer say the incident did not involve any players or their families.

"The young athletes and their families didn’t do anything to deserve this new traumatic memory and to miss out on their athletic opportunities. If you want our community to do better and be better, you’re going to have to check your ego, pride, anger, and guns at the door," Mayor Mike McGuinness said in a statement.

The incident will be reviewed by the police and the organization. Additional details weren't immediately released.