15-acre retail development, park expansion proposed in Commerce Township

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — At the corner of Wise and Union Lake roads in Commerce Township, an old golf course and shuttered bar are slated to be redeveloped on 15 acres. The owner of the golf course plans to gift 50 acres to the township, according to the planning department.

“There is already a lot traffic on Union Lake Road," resident Danny Golds told 7 News Detroit.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report below:

Commerce Township development proposal raising concerns

That’s one of the top concerns among residents who live along Golf Lane. There’s also the potential loss of a scenic view for several homeowners and impact on nature.

“I was told that this would never change, that it would be a golf course and a wetlands, and I’m disappointed, to say the least, that it’s gonna be developed,” Karen Svalya said.

Commerce Township Planning Director Dave Campbell told 7 News Detroit, "I think everyone recognizes that there are a lot of opportunities here and a lot of challenges as well.”

He said the owner of the golf course has always envisioned a residential development, but nothing ever came to fruition. So, Campbell said the golf course owner and the owner of the Sally’s Barn property teamed up for this latest proposed concept.

WXYZ

It would feature a 75,000-square-foot grocery store, a car wash and two drive-thru restaurants. However, he said there are hurdles the developer must overcome.

“Any time you impact wetlands, what the state of Michigan has you do is create new wetlands elsewhere on the property to mitigate the wetlands that you’re impacting," Campbell explained.

Site Plan-Layout 0622 by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit

As for traffic, he said, “We’re going to have to work with the developer. We’re going to have to work with the road commission on what road improvements can be made to try to mitigate some of that traffic.”

Svalya lives on the end of Golf Lane that would face the back of the businesses.

“I hope for noise and light abatement," she said. “And give us a (traffic) light so at least we can exist because sometimes, I can’t even get out."

She said she’s also concerned about home values. But on the bright side, Campbell said the developer plans to donate 50 of the 65 acres to the township which will preserve green space and extend Victory Park.

In response, Svalya said, “And for that I’m grateful.”

Park Layout I-On Aerial by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit

Golds said, “If it fits the area and it’s good for the community, I’m all for progress. But I think it needs to meet the levels of standards that are set for the community and it needs to meet the goals of the residents that are here.”

7 News Detroit reached out to the developer, U Wise LLC for comment, but the business has not reached us back.