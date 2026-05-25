25-year-old man shot and killed while in bedroom of Pontiac home

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Department is investigating the murder of a 25-year-old Pontiac man that happened Sunday night in the 300 block of Central Ave.

Deputies were called to the home at around 10:00 p.m. on reports that a man had been shot. Brian Keith Washington Jr. was in a bedroom, had been shot in the neck, and was not breathing. Shell casings were later found outside the bedroom window.

The Waterford Township Regional Fire Department also responded to the scene, and life-saving measures were performed, with Washington being taken to the hospital by paramedics. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Anyone with information about the case, or who may have seen or heard anything in the area at the time of the shooting, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. A $2,000 reward is being offered in the case, and you can remain anonymous.