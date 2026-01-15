28-year-old Southfield man charged in hit-and-run that killed disabled veteran in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oak Park police say a 28-year-old man from Southfield has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident that killed a 71-year-old veteran in November 2025.

Devin Asa-Armon Light was arraigned on Thursday on a charge of Failure to Stop at the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death.

Police responded to the report of a man down in the road at West Nine Mile near Harding Street just after 5 a.m. on November 22.

After lifesaving measures were attempted, the 71-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. At the time, police said nearby surveillance footage showed the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m., but they weren't notified until 5:20 a.m.

The investigation found that the victim was in the roadway when he was hit by an eastbound dark colored sedan that fled the scene. Further investigation found that the vehicle was a dark gray 2023-2026 Hyundai Elantra. A 2024 dark gray Hyundai Elantra was later recovered, abandoned in the city of Detroit.

No other information is being released about the case.

