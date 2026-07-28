Antisemitic flyers found in Berkley and Southfield prompt police investigations

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Berkley and Southfield are investigating after the discovery over the weekend of antisemitic flyers in their neighborhood and now, we’re hearing from a woman who found them.

“Came out yesterday morning to walk my dog and I saw the flyer on the ground,” the woman, who asked not to be identified, said. “I could see the Star of David and the derogatory language.”

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7 News Detroit has blurred out parts of the flyer to prevent the images causing further harm. The Anti-Defamation League has also spoken out about the discovery near 12 Mile and Greenfield roads, and 12 Mile Road and Coolidge Highway.

“The flyers have a variety or antisemitic imagery. It has swastikas," ADL Michigan Director Elyssa Schmier said. "Organizations that do this do it across the country unfortunately. Berkley alone has been hit three times in the past two or three months.”

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Police are working to identify suspects. They say the flyers were likely thrown from a moving vehicle.

“We definitely condemn this type of behavior. Again, we're always been a community built on diversity, inclusion and mutual respect,” Southfield Police Lt. Mostapha Bzeih said.

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In the wake of what the FBI has called the Hezbollah-inspired attack on Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, police are asking for for public’s help in identify those responsible.

Anyone with information about the flyers is asked to call Southfield or Berkley police.

