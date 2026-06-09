Arts, Beats & Eats extended in Royal Oak through 2030, announces new experiences

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Organizers with Arts, Beat& Eats say they have reached agreements to extend the Royal Oak Labor Day tradition through 2030, which will include new experiences and expanded community partnerships.

The festival, officially named Michigan Lottery Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Flagstar Bank, returned this year from September 4 through 7.

“This agreement reflects the strength of our partnership with the City of Royal Oak and the Royal Oak DDA and our shared commitment to growing one of Michigan's signature events,” said Festival Producer Jon Witz. “Together, we're building on a tradition that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors while creating exciting new reasons to experience Arts, Beats & Eats year after year.”

As part of today's announcement, House of Dank also announced a four-year renewal as a major sponsor. House of Dank first joined as a sponsor in 2021.

It was announced that the festival will also debut a Pride stage, which will be the 11th entertainment venue at the event. It is being called a "new performance space celebrating inclusion, creativity and community." It will be located at the Pronto patio and will showcase 10 performances throughout the festival. The first performer announced for the new stage is Detroit jazz and soul favorite Ben Sharkey.

Cranbrook Institute of Science has also agreed to bring some of its most popular interactive experiences to Arts, Beats & Eats, including a towering Tyrannosaurus Rex, high-energy experiments, live animal encounters, and even edible insects. This will also include Matter & Energy LIVE and Dino-MITE! The Dinosaur Science Show.

The event, in partnership with the Royal Oak Commission for the Arts, is also launching the inaugural Spirit of Royal Oak T-Shirt Design Competition, a six-week contest inviting artists, designers, and creative minds to showcase what makes Royal Oak unique through original T-shirt artwork inspired by the city's energy, culture, events, and neighborhoods. The competition will award $1,500 for first place and $1,000 for second place, with both winning designs produced and sold during Arts, Beats & Eats and through select Royal Oak retailers following the festival.

Festivalgoers will also be able to enjoy Culver's frozen custard through the Culver’s Blue Room Experience, located on Washington Street between Sixth and Seventh streets, which will be open daily from 11 a.m. until closing.