AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 37-year-old Auburn Hills man is recovering after suffering devastating injuries at a music festival in Northern Michigan, and his loved ones are calling for answers as investigators work to determine what happened.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Auburn Hills man severely injured at Blissfest music festival; friends demand answers

Lonn Hartman was found Sunday morning, July 12, naked inside his tent at Blissfest in Harbor Springs with deep lacerations to his neck. He lost 8 pints of blood and was hospitalized at a Northern Michigan hospital.

Terace Garnier, one of Hartman's close friends, said Hartman sent a text message to a friend just hours before he was found, saying he did not feel safe.

"And we know someone did this to him because he sent a text message just hours before this attack occurred telling a friend that he did not feel safe, that he was not with safe people," Garnier said.

WXYZ-TV

Garnier and other friends say the wounds are not self-inflicted and have expressed concerns about how the case is being investigated.

"And so I just, I just pray, and I hope that, that he does get this justice because he didn't deserve this," Garnier said.

Another friend, Valyncia Page-Carpenter, echoed those sentiments.

"We've had conversations at length for hours, and he has never, ever, ever spoke anything of malice. Spoke anything of hate or anger upon anybody, especially not upon himself," Page-Carpenter said.

WXYZ-TV

The Emmet County Sheriff's Department says nothing has been ruled out and that the case remains active. Detectives have interviewed more than a dozen festivalgoers.

Steve Bucci, the department spokesperson, said evidence collection began immediately.

"They have collected right from the get-go all sorts of... of biological material, uh, things that had blood on it, all of that has been collected," Bucci said.

WXYZ-TV

Bucci also addressed the department's focus on the case.

"The main effort for the Emmett County Sheriff's Department, not the only effort, but the, the, clearly the, the predominant one at this time until this gets resolved," Bucci said.

As the investigation continues, Hartman's friends and family say they are holding onto hope.

"Lon was kind-hearted. He, he loved life. He would give you the shirt off his back," Verzell Page said.

Garnier said she visits Hartman in the hospital and urges him to keep fighting.

"I'm telling him, you got to fight and you've got to push through this. You got to fight because I need you. The kids that you mentor, they need you. This world needs you because you bring so much love and light into this world. And so I tell him that every time I see him in the hospital bed," Garnier said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about what happened to contact the Emmet County Sheriff's Department. A dedicated tip line and separate phone number have been established for this case. Tips can be submitted by email at blissfestinvestigation@emmetcounty.org or by phone at 231-348-0605.

The Blissfest Music Organization statement:

We are deeply saddened to share that on the morning of Sunday, July 12, a serious medical incident was reported in the Blissfest campground that required an emergency response.



Blissfest works collaboratively with Emmet County EMS, RFC Fire & Rescue, the Emmet County Sheriff's Department, and the Office of Emergency Management throughout the year to prepare for emergencies of this nature. We all share a commitment to prioritizing safety during the festival and appreciate the prompt and professional response rendered by all parties.



Out of respect for the privacy of those involved and the ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide additional details at this time. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the individual involved, their family, and their friends during this incredibly difficult time.

——————————————————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

