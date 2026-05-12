Auburn Hills water main break: Restaurants are back open, but boil water advisory rules still apply

(WXYZ) — Restaurants and businesses in Auburn Hills, Orion Township and Lake Orion are back open following a major water main break — but owners say navigating the shifting rules and restrictions has been a challenge.

Businesses that do not consume large amounts of water were cleared to reopen late Monday evening, according to Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett.

"Restaurants, last night at 9 p.m., we lifted the order," Barnett said at a Tuesday press conference.

Barnett said businesses such as car washes and manufacturers that use large volumes of water are still required to remain closed. Continuous updates for Orion Township will be uploaded here.

The reopening came as a relief to Dan Brown, owner of Chicago Brothers Pizza & Deli in Auburn Hills, who had been prepared to stay shut for up to two weeks based on early guidance from public safety officials — a closure that included Mother's Day.

WXYZ Owner of Chicago Brothers Pizza & Deli Dan Brown is back open for businesses with some modifications

"Thousands of dollars, for sure," Brown said, when asked how much he estimated losing over two full days without being able to serve customers.

When word came early Tuesday that businesses could reopen, Brown moved quickly.

"This morning...I text my supplier, 'hey, I need that order after all,'" Brown said.

Sharon Bosley, owner of Bitter Tom's Distillery in Lake Orion, described the back-and-forth as exhausting for her and her staff.

WXYZ Sharon Bosley, owner of Bitter Tom’s Distillery, has been hard at work adjusting and readjusting to the updated orders from health and safety officials

"It's really frustrating," she said. "[Staff are] here trying to prep and get ready. I have to place orders still. It takes us a good day now that we've been closed for three days to prep everything back up," Bosley said.

Bosley estimated her business lost roughly $10,000 to $15,000 in revenue being closed on Mother's Day alone.

The shifting guidance added to the confusion. An initial Tuesday order from Orion Township indicated restaurants could open for carryout only. Then, during an informational call with Oakland County health and safety officials Tuesday afternoon, Lake Orion Fire Department Chief Ryan Allen clarified the rules further.

Related Story: Officials hold press conference on water main repairs after break in Auburn Hills

Officials hold press conference on water main repairs after leak in Auburn Hills

"You can have people dine in your restaurant. You just can't use your dishwasher," Chief Allen said.

Bosley said the experience felt familiar.

"It's kind of reminiscent of COVID, the bouncing back and forth," she said. "One person saying one thing...you have the fire marshal in it, you have the health inspection in it, you have your city telling you one thing, so it's been a little bit confusing," Bosley said.

As of Tuesday, restaurants in Lake Orion, Orion Township and the affected parts of Auburn Hills and Rochester Hills are operating under the following restrictions, as required by the fire department and health department:

All boil water advisories remain in effect

No ice from water lines connected to the city

No fountain drinks

All produce must be washed with bottled or boiled water

Ovens and bathrooms are available for use

Only disposable dishware is allowed

No dishwashers

Carryout is preferred

"I'm trying to follow what they want us to do...the health department, and fire department," Brown said. "We'll get through it."

Despite the challenges, Bosley said she is confident her community will continue showing up and supporting local businesses.

"We love our community here and we've been here six years now and it's one of the best communities. They're so supportive and we truly enjoy being here," Bosley added.

Officials note the situation remains fluid and updates are expected as conditions change.

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