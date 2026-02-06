Bark Nation rescues 20 dogs from troubled Devoted Barn sanctuary

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Twenty dogs are getting a second chance at life thanks to Bark Nation, a nonprofit dedicated to saving dogs from difficult situations.

The organization recently took in the animals from The Devoted Barn, a rescue that has faced legal troubles. The Devoted Barn's owner, Melissa Borden, is currently serving six months in jail for animal cruelty and abandonment in a case involving other animals including pigs, llamas and goats.

"We had known about these dogs and their situation and all the animals, but didn't know when exactly we'd be able to step in and honestly, the pieces just came together," said Marissa Gregg, operations director at Bark Nation.

The rescue happened after Bark Nation reached out to The Devoted Barn volunteers.

"One day, we were just like 'what if?' We sent an email and the next day, a volunteer called and was thrilled that we had reached out. You know, they were so hopeful, but it's also unlikely that an organization would be able to take all the dogs," said Jenna Hudy, shelter coordinator at Bark Nation.

In just two weeks, Bark Nation has provided the senior dogs with medical and behavioral treatment. The organization has also partnered with training centers like K9 Turbo in Ferndale to prepare the animals for new homes.

"We pretty much uprooted one whole side of our shelter and we just planned for the worst and hoped for the best, and it has honestly exceeded and blown us away at how resilient these dogs have been," said Christina Babcock, a staff member and volunteer.

The Devoted Barn responded to our request for comment, stating in part:

"Our volunteers decided this was the best decision for everyone involved. Our volunteers partnered with the Bark Nation team to ensure our dogs had everything they needed for a seamless move to their facility. While it was so difficult to see their time with our rescue end, we are excited that our dogs have the chance to meet many new people and potentially find foster homes when they are ready."

Chelsea Murphy of Harrison Township is hoping to adopt one of the rescued dogs.

"It's really like I feel honored to be able to help one of them to become a happy house dog," Murphy said. "I think that it's that moment when they trust. There's a moment where you can tell almost a little switch flips in their head, you know. You're just this person that feeds them and cleans up after them to like there's a bond there."

While none of the dogs have been placed in homes yet, Bark Nation says adoptions will begin as soon as next weekend.

"This piece is just one little step in the next part of their journey, and it's huge to be able play a part in that," Gregg said.

