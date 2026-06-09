Beverly Hills considering cull, trapping options for deer overpopulation

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Neighbors in Beverly Hills say the deer population has grown out of control, with some animals chasing people and pets. The village of Beverly Hills is now considering a deer cull — a highly managed hunt — to bring the population down.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources estimates around 2 million deer live in the state, and Beverly Hills residents say they have seen their fair share. In recent years, neighbors say the animals have become more aggressive and increasingly comfortable around people.

Video shared by Beverly Hills neighbors shows a deer stalking a woman and her dog while out for a walk. A photo also shows a deer in a yard in Beverly Hills making eye contact with a homeowner while marking its territory.

WXYZ An undated viewer image shows a deer in a Beverly Hills neighborhood.

Gale Law said the aggressive behavior has become a problem only in recent years.

"It's pretty bad. They chase you," Law said.

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Law described a recent encounter of her own.

"I was walking around the corner and the deer followed me. It followed me around the corner and I saw it do it to a lady with a dog last week and a man literally came up and had to honk his horn and scare the deer away," Law said.

In the last few weeks, the Department of Public Safety made two posts on social media warning neighbors of aggressive deer in the area. Residents also say their plants have little chance of surviving when deer herds pass through.

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The village of Beverly Hills hosted an information session with the Michigan DNR last Tuesday to discuss how to move forward.

"When we talk about deer populations, we are increasing exponentially," Kara Colton with the DNR said at the meeting.

Colton said options include trapping and removing deer and contraception in the form of shots, though both are costly and labor intensive. Colton said relocation is not an option.

The village is also considering a deer cull, which would be a highly managed hunt to decrease the deer population. Neighbors are unsure about that solution.

"I'm torn. They were here first," Law said.

Lifetime Beverly Hills resident Luke Sikala said he does not see the deer as much of a problem.

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"I think (the cull is) a bit overkill, no pun intended, but I don't think they're much of a problem. I'm sure the hunters would be trained professionally, but if anything, I could see that being more dangerous having bow and arrows around here," Sikala said.

Sikala said residents may simply need to adjust to living alongside the deer.

"I've definitely noticed an increase in deer. I wouldn't go as far as calling it an issue," Sikala said."I think deer are beautiful creatures. I think they should be left alone. I don't see them as much of an issue."

It is unclear if or when the village council will move forward with any plans.

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