BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Birmingham residents and business owners are welcoming a boost in police presence downtown.

The Birmingham Police Department announced Thursday it is increasing patrols following a rise in crowd-related incidents, including a large fight near Willits and Bates streets last weekend. Police said no one was arrested and no victims filed police reports.

Watch Megan Lee's video report below:

Birmingham businesses happy to see more police patrols following weekend brawl

Suela Maklaj, general manager of Bell Bistro on Old Woodward Avenue, said she witnessed the aftermath of the brawl.

"We need to have more security, more cops. So hopefully, this will change soon," Maklaj said.

Garcia Bragg

Maklaj said weekends bring large crowds and cars speeding down Old Woodward, and the environment has left her feeling uneasy.

"Honestly, like I don't sometimes — I don't feel safe walking to the parking lot," Maklaj said.

WXYZ Suela Maklaj, General Manager at Bell Bistro

The increased police presence is drawing support from business owners and regular visitors alike.

"I don't know what's going on. I mean, that's ridiculous," said Diana, a Birmingham regular.

WXYZ

Marko Juncaj, general manager of Terra Kitchen & Cocktails, said the recent fights have hurt businesses in the area.

"These fights are just a negative impact on all the businesses around here and it's unnecessary," Juncaj said.

WXYZ Marko Juncaj General Manager, Terra Kitchen & Cocktails

Juncaj said his restaurant relies on a large management team and strict security policies to keep the environment safe and enjoyable.

"We just don't allow it here," Juncaj said. "Zero tolerance."

Juncaj said he supports the timing of the increased patrols.

"Oh yeah, why not. I always support that. Just to make everyone feel safer. That's a positive, ya know," Juncaj said.

Diana said she believes a visible, varied police presence would make a difference.

"Oh, that would be fantastic. On bikes, even motorcycles, by foot and then they can interact and they can see," Diana said.

The Birmingham Fire Department is also getting involved. The department will conduct random occupancy inspections to ensure businesses are complying with capacity limits.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

