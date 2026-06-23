BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Birmingham mother is demanding the Birmingham Public School District clarify its public statements after a controversy stemming from a multicultural night event in April.

Watch Whitney Burney's video report:

Birmingham parents demand clarity after multicultural night sticker controversy

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Laila Balboul and another mother set up displays at Beverly Elementary, celebrating Arab American heritage. One of the displays, which was about Palestine, included food, letters from children in Gaza, and 100 stickers Balboul said she purchased from Amazon without inspecting. She says she later learned 2 of the 100 stickers featured an assault rifle and anti-Zionist messaging.

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Balboul says the stickers were originally noticed by another parent and brought to her attention when that parent notified the principal. The mother says once the inappropriate stickers were removed, the principal took a look at the remaining stickers and allowed the event to continue on as normal.

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"I'm a wife, a mother, a nurse, a realtor and an upstanding member of this community," Balboul said as she stood with her attorney and members of the Arab American Civil Rights League Tuesday.

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The elementary school principal released a statement soon after the event condemning the stickers and reiterating the district's zero-tolerance policy for "intimidation, bullying, discrimination, or anti-Semitism".

Balboul's attorney, Amer Zahr, said the district acted before conducting a proper investigation.

"Before they conducted any investigation, they went and put this statement out to the public. What did that result in? That resulted in immediate bullying of Miss Balboul and her whole family," Zahr said.

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ACRL holds press conference after incident at Birmingham school. The ACRL held a press conference on Tuesday after stickers of an assault rifle and political slurs were found during a cultural event at a Beverly Hills school

Balboul said the fallout has been significant.

"My family has faced harassment, attacks on our reputations, threats, and emotional distress. Ill-intentioned individuals have contacted my employers and made threats to my employers," Balboul said.

Balboul said her children have also been harassed at local parks following the incident.

Balboul also says she was banned from volunteering at the elementary school and asked not to attend school events.

"I love my community here, and that extends beyond the Arab American community. I have many friends in all communities, the Jewish community, the Black community, and I'm so proud of that. This was just very hurtful because it's not who I am. It's not who we are," Balboul said.

After weeks of closed-door meetings with administrators, the parents involved and the Arab American Civil Rights League are now demanding the district release a statement clarifying that the incident did not constitute antisemitism.

"The harm it's caused the children, the trauma it's caused the children is outrageous. They should be shamed, and they need to correct it and correct it now," Nabih Ayad of the Arab American Civil Rights League said.

After reaching out for comment, the district sent a statement, which was the latest update on the matter for parents.

Dear Birmingham Public Schools Families,



As a District, we remain committed to fostering school environments where all students, families, staff, and community members feel welcomed, valued, safe, and respected.



I am writing to update you on the investigation regarding the Multicultural Night at Beverly Elementary. As part of the investigation, we met with Beverly families and advocacy agencies from both the Jewish and Arab American communities.



As a result of our review, the parents responsible for displaying inappropriate stickers will not be allowed to volunteer for the remainder of the school year. This is consistent with school and board policies and procedures, as well as applicable laws. While the parents have shared that the stickers that caused the greatest concern were not intentionally displayed, we have found that the stickers presented during Multicultural Night did not meet the guidelines provided in advance for this event.



In addition, we are committed to updating and strengthening our school policies and practices, including:



Developing and implementing District-wide guidelines for cultural events;

Implementing a Parent Code of Conduct;

Reviewing Board Policies and Administrative Regulations related to expectations for all individuals participating in school-sponsored activities and events;

Reviewing existing staff and volunteer guidance materials to support positive and respectful interactions at school events; and

Reviewing existing trainings, practices, and communication protocols to identify opportunities for continued growth and improvement for the upcoming school year.

We appreciate the many individuals who provided feedback during this process. We will continue to engage our parents, volunteers, caregivers, and staff as we move forward in this important work.



Sincerely,



Dr. Embekka Roberson



The Beverly Elementary families plan to attend the Birmingham Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m. to echo their concerns.

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