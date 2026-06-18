Bloomfield Hills athlete swims, bikes and runs 320 miles to raise money for Pontiac homeless shelter

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Bloomfield Hills endurance athlete is taking on his toughest physical challenge yet to raise money for a Pontiac shelter that helps people experiencing homelessness.

Watch Jolie Sherman's video report:

Bloomfield Hills endurance athlete raising money for Pontiac homeless shelter

Ryan Walker is completing his first Ultraman, a three-day triathlon spanning 320 miles of swimming, biking, and running, for the third consecutive year, raising funds for Hope Shelters in Pontiac. He began training in January.

"Every year I try to choose one new thing, one big adventure, and that's this year's," Walker said.

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On Thursday, Walker started the event with a 6.2-mile swim — two laps around Pine Lake — followed by a 90-mile bike ride.

"And then day two is a 171-mile bike ride and day three is a double marathon, a 52.4-mile run," Walker said.

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The Ultraman is Walker's latest endurance feat. He has previously completed a 100-mile run in 2023, a bike ride across the state in 2024, and a swim around Mackinac Island in 2025.

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Through those efforts, Walker has raised more than $34,000 for Hope Shelters, an organization that holds deep personal meaning for him. His mother struggled with addiction and bipolar disorder, and her story is part of why he keeps pushing forward.

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"She fought really hard, but there would be times when she would disappear. Sadly, she had disappeared for a few days, we heard from her, and then she was found. She had passed away on the street," Walker said.

Walker's mother was only 44 years old when she died.

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"Knowing that I just turned 45...it's kind of a funny feeling to be older than your parent ever got to be. So, if I'm ever going to do something like this, this was going to be the year to do it," Walker said.

Katonya Jones, executive director of Hope Shelters, said many of the people the organization serves have stories similar to Walker's mother.

"There's so many of our guests that have a similar story as his mom, so for him to give it back like this is really truly allowing his mom's legacy to live on. And by doing this, he's giving other people an opportunity to see another year," Jones said.

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Hope Shelters takes in 75 people a day, providing meals, clothing, a bed, and assistance finding housing.

"Again, the donations he's collecting is going to affect people's lives directly," Jones said.

Randy Evans, who lives at Hope Shelter, said the organization has helped him more than once.

"This is my second or third time getting help at the shelter… if you want help, this is a good place for you to go and get help," Evans said. "In my eyes, he's doing a good job for other people. All I can say is do your thing, bro!"

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For Walker, every mile is about more than finishing a race.

"Everything we do in life, all the best things come right after that moment when you want to quit, and you think you're at your limit. I hope it inspires people to think they can go a little further, they can keep going," Walker said.

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You can join Walker during any stretch of his journey. For information on times, routes, and how to donate, click here.

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