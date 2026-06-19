BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A troubling trend is emerging and putting drivers at risk in Bloomfield Township, according to police.

They told us in just one week, they have made eight arrests for drunken driving. One instance involves a case on June 13, where dash and body camera video show a driver running a stop sign and swerving near 15 Mile Road and Telegraph Road.

Watch Simon Shaykhet's video report below:

Bloomfield Township police make 8 drunken driving arrests in one week amid troubling trend

An officer asks the driver “how much did you have to drink at the pool party?"

She responds “not enough. Absolutely."

When asked what she had to drink, she responded "beer, absolutely.”

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Police say she was arrested after failing a field sobriety test. Charges are now pending. In another clip, that driver told police “I’m not going to lie, you all have been nice. But at the end of the day, if it’s my world, it’s my world.”

In response, Officer Heather Glowacz says “She blew a stop sign in a turn around, which obviously sealed the deal for the officer to stop her. She was displaying all the stuff a normal drunk person displays.”

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The 27-year-old woman from Detroit has since been released from custody.

“For those people that don’t care, they need to have a wake-up call,” driver Kareem Jackson said.

“A lot of times, drinking and boating kind of go hand in hand. You are hot out and having some cocktails to quench your thirst. But if you’ve had too many, you shouldn’t be driving,” Glowacz said.

Police told us to expect the strict enforcement to continue.

