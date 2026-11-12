Businesses along a heavily traveled stretch of Rochester Road say months of construction delays are taking a toll on their bottom line as a major infrastructure project falls behind schedule.

The City of Royal Oak has been working since mid-April on a mile-long project along Rochester Road between 13 Mile and 14 Mile roads. The construction zone is right along the border of Royal Oak and Clawson. The work includes resurfacing the roadway, installing a new water main, adding new pedestrian crossing islands, and converting the road from four lanes to three lanes with a center turn lane.

Watch 7 News Detroit reporter Whitney Burney's story in the video below:

Businesses Feeling the Strain as Rochester Road Construction Project Falls Behind Schedule

While the roadway remains open to traffic in one direction, business owners say the ongoing construction has discouraged customers from visiting their shops.

"There’s still a lot of great people that do come to the store but we’ve had a couple people, even today, say just how hard it was to get into the lot," said Thom Lapinksi who owns Sinclair Antiques.

Lapinski said the prolonged construction has had a much larger impact than he anticipated.

"I thought it was going to affect us, but what's crazy is how much," Lapinski said. "That's a little scary."

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Sinclair Antiques, which has operated along Rochester Road for more than a decade, has spent months surrounded by construction equipment, lane closures and constant noise as crews continue work outside the store.

Lapinski said many customers simply choose to avoid the area altogether because of the construction.

Project significantly behind schedule

The project was originally expected to be completed by the second week of November. However, city officials say the work is now "significantly behind" schedule.

The City of Royal Oak sent the following statement as work continues:

We, too, are disappointed that the Rochester Road project isn’t finished yet. It started in mid-April and was scheduled to be finished this week. Unfortunately, the contractor that was hired for this job is significantly behind schedule.



Their crews will work until the cold weather effects the quality of new concrete and asphalt. The road will be reopened to two-way traffic for the winter, whether the project is complete or not. If it is not finished, the contractor will come back in the spring to complete the project.



We’re hopeful that the contractor will make meaningful progress in the next few weeks. We thank residents, businesses and visitors for their patience because we know it has been frustrating. We’re looking forward to the project wrapping up as soon as possible.



-Samantha Grant

Interim city engineer

City of Royal Oak

Businesses report major losses

Just down the road, Julian Brothers Bakery owner Richard Julian said construction challenges, combined with broader economic pressures, have created a difficult environment for small businesses.

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"There were times over the last couple of months when I was really having a tough time believing that this shop was going to stay on foot," Julian said.

According to Julian, business dropped by about 40% at the height of construction activity.

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"In all the years that I've been here, I've never experienced the amount of business that is affected," he said.

Looking ahead

Despite the challenges, both business owners said they are grateful for loyal customers who have continued to support them throughout the project.

"It's the only reason they're here, that I'm here. You need your customer base," Julian said.

Lapinski echoed that message, encouraging residents not to forget about the businesses still operating along the construction zone.

"We're here. Don't forget us. We won't forget you," he said.

The City of Royal Oak says even if the project is not fully completed before winter weather impacts construction crews, Rochester Road will be reopened to two-way traffic for the winter season. Officials say work will continue toward completion as conditions allow. The city says whatever work is not completed before winter weather hits, will be finished by the contractor next spring.

More information on the project can be found here.