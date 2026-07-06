Clawson's downtown wins $2,000 Spirit of Main Street Award for video game-inspired promo video

CLAWSON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Clawson's Downtown Development Authority won a $2,000 Spirit of Main Street Award for a video that showcases the city's downtown as if it were a video game.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report:

Clawson wins $2,000 award for video game-inspired downtown video

Nick Forshee, who is a part of the city's DDA, created the video and said the goal was to stand out.

"We needed to have a different angle on the whole thing. We needed to have something different. We needed to have something to stand out," Forshee said.

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Forshee has called Clawson home for 13 years. The several-minute video uses a map to take viewers on laps around the downtown, hitting up businesses and running into their doors to collect hidden gems found somewhere around each store.

Watch the video on the Advantage Oakland YouTube page:

"Make it feel like a fun place to explore and introduce you to the shops that are in the area. Most of the shop owners were 100-percent down to do it with us, which is great," Forshee said.

Forshee said the city's charm was the inspiration behind the concept.

"It just feels like there's a hint of magic in Clawson. And it doesn't come from one particular shop. It comes from all of the people that are here," Forshee said.

Trevor Graham, owner of Sabbath Coffee Roasters, was one of the business owners featured in the video.

"It's really fun. Super creative," Graham said.

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Graham said the video captured the tight-knit community of business owners and residents that makes Clawson unique.

"There's a community of owners within the community of Clawson," Graham said.

Katelin Mutart, an employee at Main Street Rocks, said she was glad the shop was included.

"I thought it was really creative, and I appreciate him including us as a hidden gem," Mutart said.

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Mutart also spoke to what keeps customers coming back to the rock shop.

"It might be shaped differently, but when they walk out of here, they'll be feeling joy," Mutart said.

Graham echoed that sentiment about the city as a whole.

"And if you haven't come to Clawson, you are missing out," Graham said.

Forshee said the $2,000 prize will go toward beautifying the downtown and may also fund a community event.

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