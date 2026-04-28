Demolition nearly complete at Waterford's Fork n' Pint restaurant one year after devastating fire

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Nearly one year after a fire tore through Fork N' Pint on Cass Elizabeth Road in Waterford Township, the charred rubble that sat fenced in for months is finally gone.

Watch Jolie Sherman's video report:

Waterford's Fork 'n Pint restaurant site cleared away

According to the township, demolition of the beloved restaurant is 95% complete, clearing a site that frustrated neighbors for 10 months.

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The blaze broke out in the early morning hours of May 1, 2025. We were there moments after the fire broke out, and we were back there in January for an update as the rubble sat fenced in.



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We also hosted one of our first Let's Talk events at the restaurant.

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"It was really scary. My wife woke me up about five in the morning, and obviously, she was kind of freaking out and looked across there and saw a crazy raging blaze," Shane Larson said.

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Larson has lived right behind the property for 15 years and said the fire is something he will never forget.

"It’s always been a restaurant since I lived in this neighborhood. Fork n’ Pint has definitely been one of the better places for the community and for food and everything," Larson said.

Waterford’s deputy fire chief said the fire started in the back of the restaurant in a storage room area behind the kitchen. Officials ruled out arson but cannot say exactly what caused the fire.

The burned-down property sat untouched for 10 months. The delay frustrated some residents, especially as the area started to smell from food during the hot summer months.

"The smell wasn’t that great, and I did hear something about rats in that area, so not cool," Larson said. "But just happy to have it all cleaned up finally.

Township Supervisor Anthony Bartolotta said demolition started in March.

"Our hands were tied. The insurance company was doing their investigation, and once they started their investigation, we couldn’t touch it," Bartolotta said.

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The building was insured for $2 million.

"It was a very nice restaurant. I loved going in the summertime, sitting out there on the deck, you know, looking out at Cass Lake. It was very, very nice," Bartolotta said.

Now that the debris is cleared, residents are wondering what comes next.

"It’s a big question mark what’s going to happen with it," Bartolotta said.

The township would like to see some development on the site in the near future, whether that is a business, restaurant, or housing. We reached out to the owners of Fork n' Pint but have not heard back.

"I’m just happy that it’s finally cleared up and I’m just hoping for a really good future for them," Larson said.

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