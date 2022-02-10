Deputies searching for suspect after fatal Pontiac shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland County deputies are asking for help with finding a man accused of shooting and killing another man in Pontiac Monday night.

Authorities identified the suspect as 18-year-old Stanford Clirteese Sharp Jr. of Pontiac.

The shooting happened at the Phoenix Place Apartments. Deputies identified the victim as Antonio Lee Mayes, 32, of Pontiac.

Maye’s body was found in his mother’s bedroom, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

They say his sister called deputies Tuesday around 12:41 p.m. and said her daughter’s boyfriend shot the victim. She then called her and Maye’s mother to report his death. That’s when the mother found the body inside her apartment.

Deputies say the mother was away from her apartment at the time of the shooting. She also told deputies that her son had been shot Monday night by the suspect.

The victim was shot several times in his torso, investigators said.

They said spent shell casings were found outside the bedroom on the floor.

The sheriff’s office said Sharp is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.