Deputies searching for suspect who fled on foot during chase in Oakland County

ROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland County deputies are searching for a suspect who took off on foot during a pursuit Thursday night, the sheriff’s office said.

The pursuit started in Green Oak Township then traveled through Lyon Township, Milford, Highland Township and ended in Rose Township, where the suspect fled on foot.

Multiple law enforcement agencies — including K-9 units, drone teams and the sheriff’s office’s search and rescue team — continued to search in Rose Township near Rose Center Road and Hickory Ridge Drive late Thursday night.

We're told at least two police vehicles were hit during the chase.

Deputies say there is no known danger to the public, but they’re asking residents in the area to remain vigilant and secure their homes and cars.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious should call 911 immediately.