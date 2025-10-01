Detroit Shoppe celebrates 15 years of giving back to local charities

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Shoppe at Somerset Collection in Troy is celebrating 15 years of Detroit pride and charitable giving with a special historical display opening this week.

What began as a temporary 12-week pop-up store in October 2010 has evolved into a permanent 3,000-square-foot installation that has donated $5 million to 300 Detroit-based organizations over the past 15 years.

"Every dollar made on that store goes back into Detroit-based charities," said Nate Forbes, Somerset Collection owner and manager.

Forbes explained that the store's success was immediate and unexpected.

"With that idea of opening it temporarily, it came with such fanfare, and the customers just gravitated to it, and it began to develop a life of its own," Forbes said.

To mark the milestone anniversary, Somerset Collection is partnering with the Detroit Historical Society to create an immersive display in the center of the mall that celebrates the city's rich history and culture.

"They can walk around a wonderful Woodward Avenue street, and they're going to see theaters, and they're going to see broadcasting, specifically the Thanksgiving Day Parade and snack foods from Vernors and Faygo, to Better Made and Sanders," said Tracy Irwin from the Detroit Historical Society.

The exhibit features approximately 250 artifacts, including the original Tiger's sign, outfits worn by Aretha Franklin, and various sports memorabilia.

"It's really like a step back in time. You know, things you used to love as a kid," Irwin said.

For Detroit residents like Deloris Rose, the store represents both nostalgia and hope for the city's future.

"Detroit has brought so much culture to the world that people have copied and imitated, but you can't beat the big D. We're here, we're here to stay. We're coming back," Rose said.

Rose appreciates how the store showcases Detroit's diverse cultural heritage while supporting its future.

"To have a store like here, and when you go into this store and shop, you see everything, from the cultural museums, to the sports, to the Ford Motor Company, to Hudson's, just everything, and giving back to the city is so important."

The historical display opens Friday, October 3, and runs until Saturday, October 25.

