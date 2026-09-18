DUI suspected in fatal, two-vehicle crash involving Uber driver; Oak Park police investigating

OAK PARK, Mich. — Impaired driving may be behind a deadly, two-vehicle crash in Oak Park late Thursday night in which an Uber driver was killed and another person was critically injured, according to police.

The crash happened at the intersection of Eight Mile Road and Coolidge Highway at around 11 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a 23-year-old man lying on the roadway on the eastbound lanes of Eight Mile Road along with a black Dodge Charger that had heavy front-end damage. Police said a second vehicle, a Buick Envision, had crossed over the median and was facing the westbound lanes on Eight Mile Road. The driver of that vehicle had to be extricated with the help of the Detroit Fire Department and later died at the hospital, according to a news release.

Investigators later determined the driver of the Buick was an Uber driver and that the 23-year-old man lying on the roadway was a rear-seat passenger who had been ejected from the car at the time of the crash. He was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition, according to a news release.

The driver of the Dodge Charge, a 19-year-old man, sustained minor injuries. An 18-year-old woman passenger was not injured, the Oak Park Public Safety spokesperson said.

Impaired driving may be contributing factor

A preliminary investigation into the crash shows that the driver of the Buick was going north on Coolidge Highway just south of the intersection when the Dodge Charger, which was traveling east on Eight Mile Road, ran a light at the intersection and crashed with the Buick, which had the right of the way at the time of the crash.

Investigators believe intoxication was a contributing factor involving the driver of the Dodge Charger, who was taken into custody by officers from the Oak Park Public Safety Department. The case will be presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for the appropriate charges, a spokesperson said.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic crash,” said Steve Cooper, director of the Department of Public Safety. “We urge drivers to slow down, never drive under the influence, eliminate distractions, buckle up, and remain attentive to pedestrians and others sharing the roadway. Safe driving requires constant focus and responsible decision-making. A few simple choices can save lives and help keep our community safe.”

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Oak Park Department of Public Safety at (248) 691-7520.