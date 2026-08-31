Ex-safety director sentenced in fatal hyperbaric chamber explosion in Troy

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The former safety director of a hyperbaric chamber facility in Troy learned how long he’ll spend in prison for the death of Thomas Cooper.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report:

First employee sentenced in hyperbaric chamber tragedy

The 5-year-old was killed when a hyperbaric chamber exploded in January 2025 at the Oxford Center in Troy.

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Family of boy killed in hyperbaric chamber filed $100 million lawsuit

Jeff Mostellar, former safety director of the Oxford Center, was sentenced to 19 months to 15 years in prison. He had pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter.

He’s one of four employees charged. His co-defendants include the CEO, the facility manager, and a chamber operator.

It was found that the facility did not use 'grounding straps'. The straps are worn by patients to prevent static sparks and eliminate fire hazards by safely releasing static electricity during hyperbaric chamber therapy.

During Mosteller’s sentencing, Cooper’s family wasn't in attendance and did not issue a victim impact statement. The prosecutor said they simply aren't in a place to speak on this tragedy. It's just too painful.

Mosteller also chose not to address the court.

His defense attorney told the judge the facility’s practice of not using grounding straps was put in motion well before Mosteller began working at the location. But she said her client admits he failed to take corrective action.

Defense attorney Alona Sharon said, “He is, your honor, someone who made a horrific mistake in this case that caused a tremendous loss for this family. He understands the devastating nature of what happened and of his mistake and lapse in judgment.”

Judge Kwamé Rowe said, “It was incumbent upon you to say something.”

“I don’t understand that reasoning behind Mr. Mosteller ignoring National Fire Code, ignoring the Seacrest manual and ignoring his own training that he would have received in HBOT," the judge said.

Assistant Michigan Attorney General Chris Kessel said, “The real-world consequence of that was that a 5-year-old boy whose life hadn’t even started burned alive while his mother watched.”

The legal proceedings are far from over in this tragedy. In addition to the civil case, those three other individuals charged are still awaiting trial.