Family of road worker killed in Oakland County work zone crash pleads for driver safety

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The family of an Oakland County road worker killed in a crash last July is speaking out during Work Zone Awareness Week to urge drivers to use caution.

Cedric Jones, 43, was working along Orchard Lake Road near 11 Mile Road in Farmington Hills on July 23, 2025, when police say a driver crashed into the work zone. The crash killed Jones and severely injured two other Oakland County road workers.

Jones family An undated courtesy photo of Cedric Jones.

"Tragedy came to my house on 7-23-25 and changed our life in a way that I would’ve never expected, never planned for," Roshanda Jones said.

Roshanda Jones and her six children are constantly reminded of the nightmare of losing her husband.

"It’s not just a work zone — these are lives that have families, that have plans for the future," Roshanda Jones said.

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Robert Dinkins, 58, was one of the workers injured in the crash. He spent five weeks in the hospital and months more in recovery.

"I lost my leg, amputated between the knee. My arm was broke in four different places, so I’ve got rods and pins in my arm," Dinkins said. "I never expected to come to work and end up in the hospital."

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Dennis Kolar, managing director for the Road Commission for Oakland County, said the workers were set up perfectly on a sunny day.

"They did everything right. They were set up perfectly. Then, an errant driver got into their work zone and it was a tragedy," Kolar said.

According to the Road Commission for Oakland County, the most recent national data from 2023 shows there were more than 101,000 work zone crashes across the country. Those crashes resulted in an estimated 39,000 work zone injuries and 899 work zone fatalities. Of those fatalities, 176 were pedestrians or workers.

July 2025 video report: Family mourns father of 6 killed in Oakland County roadwork crash

'So tragic': Family mourns father of 6 killed in Oakland County roadwork crash

Officials with the Road Commission for Oakland County are using the horrific local crash from July 2025 as a reminder to drivers to be aware of work zones, especially during the busy warmer months.

"Slow down. Put your phone away," said Ryan Doom, infrastructure director for Operating Engineers 324.

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"Please take a moment to think through when you get behind the wheel," Roshanda Jones added.

The message of safety is being spread at the garage that is now dedicated to Cedric Jones.

"My son left home coming to work one morning and never made it back," Stan Jones said.

August 2025 video report: Road worker returns home after losing leg in work zone crash that killed colleague

Road worker returns home after losing leg in work zone crash that killed colleague

Court records show Kimberly Taylor, 60, of Farmington Hills, is charged with one count of a moving violation causing death in a work zone, a felony that carries up to 15 years in prison. She is also charged with two counts of a moving violation causing injury in a work zone, which are both one-year misdemeanors.

Taylor is currently out on bond and her next court hearing is set for July.

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