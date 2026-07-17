Farmington Founders Festival goes on despite wildfire smoke this weekend

FARMINGTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Despite smoky skies from wildfires, the Farmington Founders Festival is moving forward this weekend in downtown Farmington.

The annual event takes over Farmington Road at Grand River Avenue, drawing art vendors from across the country alongside locally made goods, live entertainment, food and family activities.

Some attendees expressed concern about air quality heading into the weekend.

"My eyes are burning. My throat hurts. It's hard to breathe. It's terrible," said Melissa Marback, who hopes to attend the festival.

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"I'd like to bring my grandchildren, but we'll see how the air quality goes," said Kimnona Manigault-Watson, who also plans to attend.

Vendors are hoping the conditions improve in time for the crowds to arrive.

"We're just hoping the air pollution thing is not bad tomorrow and we get a lot of people to come out," said Tyler Bourne, owner of the handmade art shop Hook, Loop, & Blossoms.

Related video: Smoky skies from Canadian and Minnesota wildfires don't stop crowds at Ann Arbor Art Fair

Smoky skies from Canadian and Minnesota wildfires don't stop crowds at Ann Arbor Art Fair

The festival attracts vendors from well beyond Michigan's borders.

"We hear that Michigan likes to put on a party in the summer, so we like to come up here. Too hot in Florida," said John Allison, a worker at Simply Savory Gourmet.

Locally made products are also well represented. Steve Sumpter, owner of SDS Media Design, showcases custom record designs at his booth.

"I actually cut records, do record designs. So everything you actually see is my designs," Sumpter said.

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Lorie Scialdone, owner of Northville Candle Co., has been preparing her products for months.

"I've been working on it for about eight months now, just trying to make sure that I get the right fragrances and everything," Scialdone said.

Helen and Frank Andreae, the glass artists behind Fired & Fused in Franklin, are among the vendors showcasing their work.

"Over here are blown glass pieces," Helen Andreae said.

"Love the community. Love the people. Love the support," Frank Andreae added.

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The Andreaes will host a free glass craft activity Saturday at 2 p.m., open to all attendees.

"It's going to be free to everyone, You can make a free tile that can be a suncatcher or a magnet," Helen Andreae said.

Festival organizer James Gietzen said there is plenty to keep families entertained throughout the weekend.

"Face painting, stilt walking, juggling, all the fun things that the kids like to do," Gietzen said.

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The festival temporarily takes over the Farmers Market Pavilion at Riley Park. The farmers market itself has been relocated to Farmington High School for the weekend.

"This weekend, the farmers market has been moved over to Farmington High School," Gietzen said.

Nearby businesses are also preparing for the influx of visitors. Shawn MacDonell, co-owner of Heights Brewing, said the festival is a major boost for the area.

"It helps us out a lot. It brings a lot of attention to the city. We love having new people in town and we love that we have a festival that can bring music and bands and art and food together," MacDonell said.

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The Farmington Founders Festival continues through Saturday. Admission is free, but there is a charge to enter the beer tent after 5 p.m.

