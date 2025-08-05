FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The signs for parent drop-off are still visible at Wade's Kiddie Care in Farmington Hills, but no children are being dropped off after the state suspended the daycare's license following numerous violations.

Farmington Hills daycare license suspended as owner faces felony charges in shooting

Keisha Wade operated the home-based childcare facility until the Michigan Child Care Licensing Bureau took emergency action, citing a long list of violations dating back to 2023.

State inspectors documented multiple safety concerns, including failure to keep hazardous items out of children's reach and unsanitary conditions throughout the facility.

An inspector noted the bathroom lacked basic necessities such as hand soap, towels, and toilet paper. Inspectors also found a basement toilet that didn't flush and had overflowed during their visit.

Additional violations included open trash bags in the kitchen and spoiled food left out where children could access it.

"It's kind of sad to see somebody lose their potential or livelihood for a business, but if you don't follow the rules and you're not, basically, a plus in the neighborhood and a plus to the people you're servicing, you probably don't deserve to be working then," said one neighbor who spoke on condition of anonymity due to safety concerns.

The final straw appears to have come after a July 22 incident at a senior housing complex when Detroit police say Wade fired a gun inside a building on Shoemaker.

When officers arrived, they reported Wade attempting to flee the scene after a verbal altercation between Wade, another person, and the victim. It escalated to a physical altercation between the other person and the victim.

Wade is accused of producing and firing a handgun, striking the victim, non-fatally wounding him.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Wade and Thomas Charles Wells, Jr., 46, of Detroit, in connection with the non-fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man of St. Clair Shores.

The charges in the case include:



Assault with Intent to Murder

Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm

Discharge of a Firearm in a Building Causing Injury

Carrying a Weapon with Unlawful Intent, and four counts of Felony Firearm.

The prosecutor's office says the victim is the nephew of Wade.

Thomas Charles Wells, Jr. has been charged with Assault or Assault and Battery.

They were arraigned on July 25, 2025, in 36th District Court before Magistrate Delphia Burton.

According to the Child Care Licensing Bureau, Wade failed to inform them about her arraignment as required and allegedly continued operating her daycare center afterward, prompting the state's emergency action.

Wade is currently free on a personal bond for her criminal case. Wade and her attorney both declined to comment.

