Farmington Hills police launch homicide investigation after body found on park trail

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Farmington Hills police are investigating after a body was found in a park on Sunday afternoon.

The city confirms the death is being investigated as a homicide.

According to the city, officers were called to Woodland Hills Park located at 26655 Farmington Road around 4 p.m. Sunday on a report of a body found on a trail.

Officials say the victim is a 64-year-old male resident of Farmington Hills.

Anyone with information related to this incident or who visited the park between 1 and 3 p.m. on May 3 is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.

Stay with WXYZ.com for more updates on this developing story.