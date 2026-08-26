Farmington Public Schools employee charged with embezzling more than $100,000 from district

FARMINGTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Farmington Public Schools employee is facing felony charges after an audit uncovered more than $100,000 in alleged embezzlement from the district, including grant funds intended to help support students experiencing homelessness.



Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report:

Farmington educator charged with embezzlement

Hatty Ligon, 54, has been charged in Farmington Hills District Court with felony embezzlement of $100,000 or more, four additional charges related to failing to file a tax return or filing a false one, and one charge related to the safekeeping of public money. Court records show the charges date back to 2013.

Ligon was arraigned Tuesday. Her bond was set at $500,000. She is due back in court September 4.

In a letter going out to families Wednesday, Superintendent Dr. Kelly Coffin said an independent audit found significant financial irregularities involving money intended to help support students experiencing homelessness in the district. The audit was conducted during the 2025-2026 school year, though the alleged activity spanned a number of years.

"This individual held a position of trust within our district and chose to abuse that trust for personal gain, including funds intended to support some of our most vulnerable students. That is unacceptable. It does not reflect who we are as a district," Coffin said in a statement.

Retired Farmington Public Schools educator Gerrie Shade, who worked alongside Ligon, says the news is difficult to process.

"It's unbelievable actually," Shade said.

WXYZ Retired Farmington Public Schools Educator Gerrie Shade

Shade described Ligon's role in the district, saying she traveled from school to school working directly with students and families in need.

"Her role was the liaison for the homeless population, so as a teacher, if we knew a family was in need, we would contact her," Shade said. "I can't even imagine how the families feel."

Ligon's attorney was not immediately available for comment.

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