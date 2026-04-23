FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Rats are a creepy, crawly and chronic problem for some residents in Ferndale, with the rodents appearing in yards and even inside vehicles.

To combat the issue, a local group known as the Ferndale Rat Patrol has been hitting the streets to help homeowners, and their plan is to do even more.

Watch Jolie Sherman's video report below:

Ferndale Rat Patrol ramping up efforts to help residents combat chronic rodent problems

John Kraus, who moved to Ferndale in November 2019, said he noticed the rats right away. He said the rodents mostly come out at night, and he captured videos last year showing them scurrying across yard.

"One of our very first catches was a mature rat, and I would say that’s probably a good 12 inches in length," Kraus said.

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The clever rodents have also climbed into his family's car.

"A rat did get into our tailpipe and had torn apart some of our leather seats and got into some of children's car seats as well," Kraus said.

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Ferndale Mayor Pro Tem Laura Mikulski does not take the issue lightly. She co-founded the Ferndale Rat Patrol in 2016. What began as a group of 20 members has turned into an online network of more than 9,000 people.

"We’re one of the most active groups on Facebook. We post a ton of content. We have a ton of educational material out there," Mikulski said.

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The group teaches residents how to take action using humane methods such as traps, rather than poisonous chemicals that could harm other animals.

Mikulski recently helped longtime Ferndale resident Carol Jarvie bust a rat burrow using dry ice to create a CO2 chamber and euthanize the rats.

"We just scooped little pots into the dry ice and just kind of dumped it in there, and used sticks, which are plentiful here," Jarvie said.

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Jarvie said her next-door neighbor, who has a night camera, has noticed fewer rats since the group came out to her neighborhood last weekend.

The Ferndale Rat Patrol plans to ramp up its efforts this year by visiting more neighborhoods and launching an app to educate homeowners.

"If I have the knowledge to speak out about this and help people out, why wouldn’t I do this?" Mikulski said.

The city of Ferndale posted a rat reduction guide on their website.

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