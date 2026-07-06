SOUTH LYON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The First Presbyterian Church of South Lyon is preparing to close after 195 years as a cornerstone of the community, bringing an end to generations of weddings, baptisms, funerals, and Sunday worship.

Watch Christiana Ford's video report:

First Presbyterian Church of South Lyon to hold final worship service after 195 years

Church elder Kathy Schultz said the decision was not made lightly.

"It was a very difficult decision, and we tried for a very long time to find opportunities to not leave, but they just didn't quite work out," Schultz said.

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Schultz said the church has seen years of growth, worship, and community service, but in recent years faced mounting challenges staying afloat.

"The congregation numbers kept dwindling, money kept dwindling, people that were here kept getting older and less able to do the physical work," Schultz said.

Despite those struggles, Schultz said the church's long history speaks for itself.

"It's always amazing when something lasts a very long time, but like it says in the Bible, to everything there's a season," Schultz said.

Fellow church elder Anne Lyke said she has been connected to the congregation since before she was born and was later baptized there.

"We have about 50 members at this time. Half of them come to service, some of them are homebound," Lyke said.

For Lyke, the closure is deeply personal.

"This feels like home to me," Lyke said.

In 1831, 15 people formed a Presbyterian society in South Lyon and worshiped in their homes and a schoolhouse. The congregation later built the current church in 1883 and filled pews every Sunday for decades.

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The First Presbyterian Church of South Lyon is a Michigan historic site and the oldest church in South Lyon. The original structure was built at a cost of $5,000. Over the years, the church added a bell, stained glass windows, a basement, an education wing, and a parlor area.

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Lyke reflected on how the building and congregation evolved over time.

"The physical structure of the church has changed quite a bit, and it's always interesting to see how the congregation has been trying to meet the needs of the people," Lyke said.

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The church's last worship service will be held on November 1, the closest Sunday to the anniversary of October 30th. Until then, the congregation plans to continue serving those in need and allowing the community to utilize its food pantry.

Because the building is a Michigan historic site, it will not be torn down. What it will become has not yet been determined.

Lyke said she is looking ahead despite the grief.

"We can't travel back to when it was big and overflowing. All we can do is look forward and do our best work forward through it," Lyke said.

For Schultz, the loss is one she will carry with her.

"I will miss being here on Sunday mornings," Schultz said.

Lyke echoed that sentiment.

"I will miss the people. I will miss them the most," Lyke said.

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