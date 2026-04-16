Flooded residential intersection in Bloomfield Township has residents worried about damage

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Heavy rain has left the intersection of North Valley Chase Road and Hawthorne Drive in Bloomfield Township nearly impassable, forcing countless drivers to find alternate routes and leaving residents worried about property damage.

Tatiana Santander has lived in her home near the intersection for three years. She said flooding has always been a problem for the neighborhood.

"This is the absolute worst it has been in the sense that the water doesn’t recede at all. We don’t know when this water is going to go down, we don’t know how much higher it will go up. We’re supposed to have rain throughout the week," Santander said.

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The water flows through Santander's backyard, damaging her property before pooling at the intersection. The flooding also impacts daily routines for those living nearby.

"Some of my neighbors can’t take the trash out," Santander said.

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Santander called the pooled water a safety risk for drivers navigating the area.

"Getting themselves in dangerous situations. We have deep ditches here," Santander said.

She also fears drivers will not be able to call for help if they become trapped in the water.

"There’s no reception in this area. It’s a perfect storm. In some cases, we feel really helpless because we can't handle this amount of water as a homeowner," Santander said.

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Bloomfield Township officials said they are actively working on installing a pump to address the issue. However, Santander worries about the potential damage already done beneath the surface.

"We don’t know what’s going to happen to these homes. We don’t know what’s going to happen to our streets and our driveways. In some cases, you feel really helpless because we can’t this amount of water as a regular homeowner," Santander said.

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