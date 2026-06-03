BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A heated case of road rage in Bloomfield Township led to felony charges against a pair of men from Florida, with one accused of pointing an AR-style gun at a victim while in a ski mask.

The terrifying situation described by police happened last Thursday around 2 p.m. Police say road rage won’t be tolerated and they’ll be quick to respond.

Watch Simon Shaykhet's video report below:

Florida men charged after AR-style gun pointed at driver in Bloomfield Township road rage

“Show me your hands. Shut the car off. Keep your hands out the window,” police could be heard saying on dash camera video.

They had stopped a Cadillac Escalade along Square Lake Road near Hickory Grove Road.

“Open the door and step out. Keep walking back one step to your left. One step to your left,” police told the driver.

Watch video of the suspected driver being arrested below:

Dashcam video shows arrest of suspected driver in Bloomfield Township road rage incident

The stop took place after the driver of another vehicle called 911 to report road rage involving a gun. A nearby unit was quick to respond.

“Stop right there. Hands behind your back. Interlock your fingers,” officers were heard saying on dashcam.

Please say the most troubling part involved the passenger reportedly wearing a ski mask and pointing an AR-style weapon at the victim through a window lowered by the driver.

The driver, Larry White, and front seat passenger, Allen Udell, were taken into custody. Video also shows the firearm being recovered from the backseat.

Watch video of the passenger being arrested below:

Dashcam video shows arrest of passenger in Bloomfield Township road rage incident

On Friday, Udell was arraigned on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and felony assault with a dangerous weapon. White was also arraigned on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Similar cases like this were also part of our coverage in early 2025.

“End of the day, you’ll get there whether it’s two minute late, three minutes late or five minutes late. It’s not worth changing someone’s trajectory of their whole life,” driver Xavier Lowe said.

Watch our coverage from February 2025 below:

Police warn about rash of road rage, including caught on video incident

“You could end either both of your lives, their life just you being in the moment,” driver Indigo Sherrell said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. Police are reminding the public that in the event of an incident like this, you should call 911 immediately and try to distance yourself like they did.

Both defendants are being held on $250,000 cash bonds and due back in court June 9.