Forgotten Harvest's Fenton farm relies on volunteers to reach million-pound harvest goal

FENTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Forgotten Harvest's farm in Fenton is working through the growing season with one major goal: harvesting more than 1 million pounds of food this year — and volunteers are essential to making it happen.

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Assistant Farm Manager Lori Setera once came to the farm as a volunteer herself. That experience turned into a 10-year career.

"I didn't know there was such a hunger issue in Michigan. Huge issue for lots of people," Setera said.

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Now she leads groups of volunteers — sometimes as many as 30 at a time — across the farm's 100 acres, changing harvesting tactics with each season.

"They're the backbone. Without our volunteers, we wouldn't be able to do what we do out here at the farm," Setera said.

Setera says her core team of six couldn't manage the full mix of planting, picking, and packing without outside help. The farm grows a variety of crops, including squash, corn, broccoli, and zucchini.

"Our first job is going to be going into the greenhouse and harvesting our yellow squash," Setera said.

Volunteers Noreen Schira and Ximena Evans were among those picking zucchini during a recent harvest.

"That are at least, like, almost 2 inches wide," Evans said. "About 7 inches in length."

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"Here we go," Schira said and pointed to a large zucchini. "Maybe someone could make zucchini bread out of that one."

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Harvesting every other day throughout the season, Setera says a good number to hit would be 7,000 pounds of zucchini alone.

"It's very physical labor here that we do," Setera said.

Each pound of food feeds one person in need. The large containers used on the farm hold 1,000 pounds each — meaning every full bin represents 1,000 people fed.

"We're talking thousands of pounds," Setera said. "That makes a huge difference to folks when they can actually visualize and see the difference that they're making."

Once the bins are full, the food makes its way to distribution sites across Michigan.

"I keep on coming back because I feel like we're making a difference," Schira said.

"I hope when it gets onto the table, it brings a smile to those families," Evans said. "It's just very important to give back."

"People can feel it when they're here. How special a place it is and the impact that they're having," Setera said.

Volunteer numbers are currently low, and Forgotten Harvest says it could use more help.

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