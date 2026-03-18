Grandmother of 5-day-old baby killed in dog mauling in Novi says tragedy should've never happened

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 5-day-old baby girl was mauled to death by a dog inside a family home in Novi Tuesday, and her grandmother says she never even got the chance to meet her before learning of her death.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report:

Grandma of 5-day-old baby killed in dog mauling says it should've never happened

Novi police confirm the incident remains an active investigation. Oakland County officials confirmed the baby died directly from injuries related to the attack. The dog was taken to Oakland County Animal Control on Tuesday and was humanely euthanized Wednesday. No charges have been filed in the case at this time.

Linda French, the baby's grandmother, said she was devastated to learn her granddaughter had been left alone in a bassinet-type bed with the dog when it attacked.

"That baby shouldn't have never been left alone," French said through tears.

WXYZ Linda French

French said the family took the dog in only a few months ago and that it had previously lunged at her.

"They don't know that dog. They don't know where he came from," French said. "He lunged at me."

French said her stepson — the baby's father — and the baby's mother told her the infant was unfortunately left alone in the bassinet-type bed with the dog when the attack occurred. She said that is the source of her frustration.

"I'm sorry to say that about my stepson, but those kids don't belong there and it kills me," French said.

Watch our previous report about the incident below:

Infant killed in suspected dog mauling in Novi, police say

When asked why she chose to speak to the media, French said she simply wants the remaining children in the home to be safe.

"I do care about them," French said. "I just want them to be safe."

We reached out to the baby's father and mother Wednesday but have not yet heard back.

French said she hopes a tragedy like this never happens to another family.

"I'm just, God, I'm devastated," French said.

Novi police say the investigation is ongoing.

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