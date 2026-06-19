Holly police investigating possible wandering child caught on Ring camera

HOLLY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Holly police are asking for the public's help to find a child who is believed to have been wandering in that community. However, there have been no reports of a missing child filed with law enforcement.

Holly Police Department

According to officials, they received a call from a homeowner in the 500 block of Elm St. saying their Ring camera system had been activated shortly before noon by a child. Officers responded to the home and canvased the area, but did not find a child.

Holly Police Department

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has responded to a request for assistance by sending a K9 and drone to the area.

Holly Police Department

The public is being asked to review the images released by police and contact the dispatch center at (248) 858-4911 if they recognize the child or have information that will assist in locating the child.

