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Holly police investigating possible wandering child caught on Ring camera

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Holly Police Department
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HOLLY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Holly police are asking for the public's help to find a child who is believed to have been wandering in that community. However, there have been no reports of a missing child filed with law enforcement.

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According to officials, they received a call from a homeowner in the 500 block of Elm St. saying their Ring camera system had been activated shortly before noon by a child. Officers responded to the home and canvased the area, but did not find a child.

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The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has responded to a request for assistance by sending a K9 and drone to the area.

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The public is being asked to review the images released by police and contact the dispatch center at (248) 858-4911 if they recognize the child or have information that will assist in locating the child.

Oakland County Reporters

Christiana Ford

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Darren Cunningham

Jeffrey Lindblom

Jolie Sherman

Ruta Ulcinaite

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Simon Shaykhet

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